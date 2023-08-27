Millie Bobby Brown once defended the character Joe Goldber from You.

Her defense of Joe Goldberg was met with extreme criticism.

This made people talk about the difference between love and being too obsessed.

Millie Bobby Brown, who acted in Stranger Things, had a big problem when she supported Joe Goldberg, the main character from the show You on Netflix. This show is well-liked because it shows a character who is possessive and does bad things.

This made people talk about the difference between love and being too obsessed. When Millie first talked about it, she said good things about Joe’s feelings for the main female character. But a lot of people didn’t like that and started talking about how the show shows bad relationships in a wrong way.

It all started when, in an Instagram story, Millie had expressed her support for Joe’s character, asserting, “So I just started that new show You… He’s not creepy, he’s in love with her and it’s okay… By the way, I know everybody is gonna say ‘Ahhh, he’s a stalker, why would you support that?!’ But like, he’s in love with her… just watch the show and don’t judge me on my opinion.”

However, Some people on social media didn't agree with her. They said that it's not good to show Joe's bad actions as if they're romantic and cool. They had a good point because making his stalking and violence look attractive could give the wrong idea, especially to younger people who might think that's okay behavior.