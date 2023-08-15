When Selena Gomez shade Justin Bieber’s girlfriend on Instagram

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s teenage love story captivated fans.

Their relationship faced challenges, leading to a 2018 breakup.

In 2016, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had an online argument.

They were in love during their teenage years. They didn’t just have good chemistry in the studio; they also made songs together like Baby and Love You Like a Love Song that lots of people liked.