When Selena Gomez shade Justin Bieber's girlfriend on Instagram

Articles
  • Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s teenage love story captivated fans.
  • Their relationship faced challenges, leading to a 2018 breakup.
  • In 2016, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had an online argument.
Fans still remember the love story of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, which started when they were young and famous.

They were in love during their teenage years. They didn’t just have good chemistry in the studio; they also made songs together like Baby and Love You Like a Love Song that lots of people liked.

But they had some hard times too. They broke up in 2018, which made fans feel both happy and sad about the past. Even though they weren’t together anymore, Justin and Selena still did things that got people’s attention.

Justin got married to a model named Hailey Baldwin, who is now Hailey Bieber. This started a new part of his life.

Selena Gomez became a strong supporter of mental health. She used her own experiences to make music that talked about loving yourself and feeling powerful, like in her album Rare. Besides singing, she also acted, made things, and did good things for charity.

Even though their romantic relationship ended, they’ll still be remembered for how they affected their fans and the entertainment world.

People started thinking Justin and Selena were dating in 2010. They showed up together at a fancy party in February 2011, and that made the rumors stronger.

They were together sometimes and apart other times in 2012, doing cute things like snuggling up at awards and trips. Even though it was tough, they still felt close, so they got back together in 2017 after a little break. But in the beginning of 2018, they broke up for good.

In 2016, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez had an online argument. Fans supported Selena. Justin got upset about people being mean to his rumored girlfriend, Sofia Richie, on Instagram.

He talked about maybe making his account private because of all the negativity. This caused a big reaction from his fans.

