Tom Holland revealed he had a crush on Emma Watson in 2005.

He said she looked mind blowing in the pink dress.

In the same interview Holland spoke about his American accent.

Advertisement

Tom Holland revealed he had a crush on Emma Watson in 2021, not 2005. He was interviewed by W Magazine in February 2021 to promote his upcoming film, Cherry. When asked about his first crush, he said, “Emma Watson in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

She wears this pink dress. That was mind-blowing for me.” The 2005 film, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, is the fourth installment in the Harry Potter film series. The scene that Holland is referring to is when Hermione Granger (played by Emma Watson) walks into the Yule Ball wearing a pink gown.

It is possible that Holland had a crush on Watson even before 2005, but he did not reveal it until 2021. However, it is also possible that he only developed a crush on her after seeing her in the pink dress in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Either way, it is clear that Holland was a fan of Watson’s work from a young age.

It is also worth noting that Holland is currently in a relationship with Zendaya, who is also an actress. The two met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, and they have been dating ever since. So, while Holland may have had a crush on Emma Watson in the past, he is now happily committed to Zendaya.