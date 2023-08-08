Why Dave Portnoy wants to ‘throw handcuffs’ on Kim Kardashian?

Portnoy’s unusual idea has made people wonder why he said it. We’re not sure exactly what he meant, but his comment shows how famous people talking to each other can make us think about what they’re trying to say.

Portnoy used to just watch Taylor Swift from the sidelines, but he became a real fan because of a long argument between Swift and Kanye West.

His thoughts changed a lot when Kim Kardashian shared a changed version of a phone talk between Swift and West. This made Portnoy like Swift and her music more, and he started to understand her values better.

Also Read Cillian Murphy talks about ‘deleted scenes’ in Oppenheimer Cillian Murphy did a great job in the movie Oppenheimer by Christopher...