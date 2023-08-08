Why Dave Portnoy wants to ‘throw handcuffs’ on Kim Kardashian?

Cillian Murphy talks about ‘deleted scenes’ in Oppenheimer
Cillian Murphy did a great job in the movie Oppenheimer by Christopher...
Dave Portnoy, the person who started Barstool Sports, surprised everyone by commenting about the possibility of Kim Kardashian showing up at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. This got a lot of attention and was reported by Page Six.
Portnoy provocatively proposed, “If I were Taylor, I would have security waiting at the entrance and I would throw handcuffs on her and drag her to jail.”
This surprising remark has started conversations about the complicated connection between these well-known people and how Portnoy’s feelings about Swift’s music and message have changed over time.
Portnoy’s unusual idea has made people wonder why he said it. We’re not sure exactly what he meant, but his comment shows how famous people talking to each other can make us think about what they’re trying to say.
Portnoy used to just watch Taylor Swift from the sidelines, but he became a real fan because of a long argument between Swift and Kanye West.
His thoughts changed a lot when Kim Kardashian shared a changed version of a phone talk between Swift and West. This made Portnoy like Swift and her music more, and he started to understand her values better.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.