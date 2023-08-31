Why did Drake cancel Vancouver concert last minute?

Advertisement
  • Drake’s Vancouver performance gets canceled due to technical issues.
  • The concert was rescheduled for August 30th.
  • Drake’s Blur Tour will continue till October across North America.
Drake’s concert in Vancouver on Monday, August 28, 2023 was postponed at the last minute due to technical difficulties with the newly installed videoboard at Rogers Arena.

The venue issued a statement saying that the show would be rescheduled for Wednesday, August 30, and that all tickets would be honored.

The specific nature of the technical difficulties was not disclosed, but it is possible that the videoboard was not properly calibrated or that there was a problem with the software. Whatever the cause, it was clear that the issue was serious enough to warrant postponing the show.

Drake himself was disappointed by the cancellation, but he expressed his understanding of the situation in a statement on social media. He said that he was “looking forward to seeing everyone on Tuesday and Wednesday” and that he apologized for any inconvenience the postponement may have caused.

The fans who were affected by the cancellation were understandably disappointed, but they were also understanding. Many took to social media to express their support for Drake and to thank him for his understanding.

The rescheduled show on Wednesday went off without a hitch, and Drake put on a great performance for his fans. The technical difficulties were a minor setback, but they did not dampen the excitement of the show.

