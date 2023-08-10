Why Humaima Malick Apologizes to Mohsin Abbas Haider?

Mohsin Abbas Haider faced a big conflict after he divorced his first wife, Fatima Sohail.

Mohsin Abbas Haider faced a significant conflict after he divorced his first wife, Fatima Sohail. At that time, Fatima claimed that Mohsin had physically harmed her and even presented pictures as proof of the alleged abuse within their relationship. They had a child together and after a legal battle, they eventually resolved their issues. Mohsin was not officially charged by any court, but his reputation took a major hit, and many other famous people claimed that he had been violent towards his ex-wife.

Two of those celebrities who spoke out were sisters Humaima Malick and Dua Malick. Dua was a close friend of Fatima Sohail and both Dua and Humaima supported her side of the story. They even confronted Mohsin publicly on national television.

Humaima Malick faced a tough situation when her brother Feroze Khan went through a similar experience, facing similar allegations. Despite the controversy, Humaima stood by her brother and believed in his innocence.

Recently, Humaima appeared on Mohsin Abbas Haider’s show called “Public Demand” and publicly apologized to him for her previous comments about him. She expressed regret for any hurtful remarks she had made about Mohsin in the past.

