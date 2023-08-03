Why is David Beckham receiving backlash over his USD 15 million mansion?

According to local news, the Beckhams are having a dispute with their neighbors. When they started building their mansion, there was already a track leading to their house.

They got permission to use it for construction, but now that the work is almost finished, the neighbors want them to give the land back to the farmers.

One of the locals talked to Express UK suggesting “There is already an access road to the property so what is the point of laying another road just to build a fancy greenhouse? That seems pointless and a waste of resources,” the lady had to say. It seems that the construction of a greenhouse in the neighborhood is not suiting the people who live there.

