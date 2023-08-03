Advertisement
Why is David Beckham receiving backlash over his USD 15 million mansion?

Articles
Why is David Beckham receiving backlash over his USD 15 million mansion?

  • David and Victoria Beckham allegedly began the construction of their mansions without permission.
  • The locals have registered a complaint against the two.
  • David and Victoria have had a history of neighborhood rows in the past.
David Beckham, the Manchester United star, is facing potential trouble for not following the construction rules of the West Oxfordshire District Council.

He and his wife, Victoria, had permission to temporarily change a ‘farm track’ into a ‘construction track’ while building their mansion. But now that the construction is finished, they are not restoring the track to its original state, as required. This has led to a complaint against them.

According to local news, the Beckhams are having a dispute with their neighbors. When they started building their mansion, there was already a track leading to their house.

They got permission to use it for construction, but now that the work is almost finished, the neighbors want them to give the land back to the farmers.

David and Victoria Beckham (Instagram)

One of the locals talked to Express UK suggesting “There is already an access road to the property so what is the point of laying another road just to build a fancy greenhouse? That seems pointless and a waste of resources,” the lady had to say. It seems that the construction of a greenhouse in the neighborhood is not suiting the people who live there.

