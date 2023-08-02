Why’d Bebe Rexha and her boyfriend call it quits?

Bebe Rexha made headlines again, but this time it wasn’t for her stunning performances. During her show “Bebe Rexha: Best F’n Night Of My Life,” she opened up to the audience about her recent breakup with Keyan Safyari.

As Bebe Rexha transitioned to her next song “Atmosphere” during the show, she hinted to the audience that she might get emotional and shed a few tears.

The star said, “Now I just went through a breakup so I might get a little emotional, so you need to help me here.”

The news of Bebe Rexha’s troubled relationship was making headlines, and the audience showed their support by bringing signs to the show. She reacted to one of the signs saying ‘You are enough,’ with ‘I am.’ The singer also jokingly asked the London audience if they were trying to make her bitch cry.

Bebe Rexha shares text from Boyfriend Keyan Safyari discussing her weight & hints at breakup pic.twitter.com/HrE726Rz15 — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) July 20, 2023

Two weeks prior to the show, Bebe Rexha shared screengrabs of her text messages with Safyari on her Instagram. The messages said that Keyan Safyari was attempting to explain his perspective of the situation.

The man wrote that “Hey. I never said you weren’t beautiful and I never said I didn’t love you. In fact, I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you.” However, the Emmy award-winning Cinematographer was quick to pen down that he was being honest about her looks.

He wrote that he always said that he would be honest with her. “That was the conversation we were having and you asked…” the text continued. “Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changed. Should I just pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok?” the text read.

