Will Emilia Clarke replace Amber Heard as Mera in Aquaman 2?

After James Gunn and Peter Safran became the co-CEOs of DC, they started making big changes to the studio’s plans. Fans of the Aquaman movies have been thinking about different actors for the next movie.
One idea that fans like is Emilia Clarke playing Mera instead of Amber Heard. Amber Heard was in the first movie, but because of her problems with Johnny Depp, they might choose a new actor.
It all started when a fan imagined Emilia Clarke as the character. Here’s what you need to know about it.
It started when an artist named @diiegodesigner put a picture on Instagram of Emilia Clarke as Mera in Aquaman. Emilia Clarke is famous for being Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones.
People really like the idea of her replacing Amber Heard as Mera in the next Aquaman movie. The artist made Emilia Clarke look like Mera with lots of details. She had the red hair and everything.
Right now, Amber Heard is still set to play Mera in the next Aquaman movie. However, because people are talking about Emilia Clarke, fans are thinking about their good acting together on Game of Thrones.
Even though Amber Heard hasn’t been told to leave her role yet, because of her problems in the past and the trial that people know about, the movie studio might think about having a different actor. Because of the strike, we might not hear any official news about this. But soon, fans will find out more about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
