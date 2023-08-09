Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new film be a hit?

A smart person who talked to The Express said that Meghan and Harry’s deal with Netflix, which is worth £100 million, could really change the movie industry.

The things they make might not only be on the streaming service but also in theaters. They’re working on a new movie based on a popular book called Meet Me At The Lake by Carley Fortune.

Meghan and Harry paid £3 million to be able to make the movie. The book is really liked by people and sold a lot of copies, like 37,000 in just one week.