Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new film be a hit?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might become really popular in the movie world, just like Barbie.
Margot Robbie’s movie got a lot of love from people and made a ton of money. Now, Meghan and Harry’s first movie might also do really well, maybe even better than a movie made by Greta Gerwig. People who know a lot about movies are talking about it.
A smart person who talked to The Express said that Meghan and Harry’s deal with Netflix, which is worth £100 million, could really change the movie industry.
The things they make might not only be on the streaming service but also in theaters. They’re working on a new movie based on a popular book called Meet Me At The Lake by Carley Fortune.
Meghan and Harry paid £3 million to be able to make the movie. The book is really liked by people and sold a lot of copies, like 37,000 in just one week.
Mayah Riaz, a person who knows a lot about publicity, said to Express that the movie Meghan and Harry are making could become just as popular as their documentary series.
She commented, “Harry and Meghan are no strangers to attracting millions of eyes upon what they do and this will be no different. I believe the film could hit record numbers in the first week at the box office.”
The expert thinks that Meghan and Harry’s new movie might not make as much money as Greta Gerwig’s successful movie, but it could still make a lot. The new movie will be very different from Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s exciting and colorful movie that made over a billion dollars worldwide.
