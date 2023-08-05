Will Meghan Markle ever make comeback in acting?

Royal expert Nick Bullen believes that Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is unlikely to return to acting unless it’s for a “major, major movie.” He shared his perspective on Meghan’s future ambitions.

According to Bullen, Meghan’s focus has shifted towards different goals, particularly in the political arena. He expressed that he sees her more likely to play a role on the political stage than on the acting stage.

However, he did mention that if renowned filmmakers like Steven Spielberg or Ron Howard were to offer her a significant role in a major movie, she might consider it and become a big star once again.

Nick also mentioned that he has heard from reliable sources that Meghan is actively writing to people in an attempt to secure political positions. Alongside her potential involvement in politics, Meghan will also concentrate on philanthropy.

These speculations come in the wake of Meghan being signed by WME in April, leading fans to wonder if a return to acting is on the horizon for the Duchess of Sussex.

