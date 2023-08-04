Will Smith reveals he almost turned down his most iconic role

Despite Will Smith’s initial refusal, Spielberg, as the executive producer of Men in Black, was determined not to take no for an answer. He personally contacted the actor and made a direct effort to persuade him to accept the role in the film.

The Bad Boys actor remembered, “Steven Spielberg sent a helicopter for me, I was in New York. To talk to me. It landed at his house.” In his own words, he was left flabbergasted. He joked, “And he had me at hello. … And it was the first time I ever had lemonade with carbonated water. You can’t say no to that.