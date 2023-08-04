Will Smith reveals he almost turned down his most iconic role

- Will Smith revealed he almost turned down his most iconic role if it wasn’t for Steven Spielberg.
- Will Smith paid tribute to his old manager James Lassiter for helping him choose good movies.
Steven Spielberg convinced him otherwise, and the rest is history.
Will Smith, the actor known for his iconic roles in movies like Independence Day and Pursuit of Happiness, almost said no to his most famous role, Men in Black.
However, Steven Spielberg convinced him otherwise, and the rest is history.
Looking back now, many might assume it was an easy decision for Will Smith to take on the role of Agent J in Men in Black.
Morever, in a recent interview with Kevin Hart, he confessed that he initially rejected the offer. The reason was that he had just finished working on Independence Day, which also involved aliens, and he didn’t want to do two alien movies back-to-back.
Despite Will Smith’s initial refusal, Spielberg, as the executive producer of Men in Black, was determined not to take no for an answer. He personally contacted the actor and made a direct effort to persuade him to accept the role in the film.
The Bad Boys actor remembered, “Steven Spielberg sent a helicopter for me, I was in New York. To talk to me. It landed at his house.” In his own words, he was left flabbergasted. He joked, “And he had me at hello. … And it was the first time I ever had lemonade with carbonated water. You can’t say no to that.
