Jada Pinkett Smith wouldn’t feel worried if her husband Will Smith had to act in romantic scenes with an attractive actress.
In the movie “Focus” from 2015, Will Smith and Margot Robbie seemed to have a strong connection, which made people wonder if their bond was real.
Even though some thought Jada might be uncomfortable with this, she actually encouraged Will to have a good working relationship with Margot.
When Will Smith was acting with Margot Robbie in the movie “Focus” in 2015, his wife Jada Pinkett Smith gave him some guidance. Will shared what his wife said when she learned that Margot Robbie was his co-star in the movie “Focus.”
In 2015, Will Smith told E! News, “When Margot was hired for the job, [Jada] observed that Margot was young, attractive, and in good physical form, and she exclaimed, ‘Boy, don’t humiliate me. ‘Get fit right away.” The Matrix Revolutions actress wanted to make sure her husband was physically strong enough for the role, so Smith often went to the gym with his wife.
Will Smith also revealed, “[Jada] was like, ‘Do not let that girl smash you onscreen.'” Clearly, the Hitch actor’s planning paid off since Smith and Margot convinced viewers that there was more going on. Their on-screen connection even led to a dating rumor that caught on like wildfire between the two.
