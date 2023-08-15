“Working in different industries has been enriching,” Jacqueline Fernandez

Sri Lankan actress Jacqueline Fernandez has gained experience in various entertainment industries worldwide, including Hindi, British, Sri Lankan, American-Italian, and Kannada films. She finds this multi-industry exposure to be incredibly enriching, believing it enhances visibility and opens doors for the industry. Fernandez also emphasizes the significance of utilizing her platform to raise awareness, particularly for animal welfare. Celebrating her 37th birthday, she expressed contentment in spending it either working or with her family.

Despite her Sri Lankan origin, Jacqueline Fernandez’s involvement in the entertainment field has led her to embrace diverse cultures and work in various global industries, which she regards as an “enriching experience.” Alongside her ventures in Hindi cinema, she has participated in international projects such as the British film “Definition of Fear” (2015), Sri Lankan film “According to Matthew” (2017), American-Italian film “Tell It Like a Woman” (2022), and the Kannada film “Vikrant Rona” (2022).

Discussing the benefits of these cross-cultural collaborations, she notes, “Working in different industries has been really enriching, as it teaches one so much about different cultures and languages as well. It also increases the visibility that we bring to our industry and vice versa. It has also been growing the opportunities for those in the industry.”

With enthusiasm for her upcoming projects, including working with Sonu Sood on “Fateh” and another film alongside Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez reflects on her journey of nearly fifteen years in the Hindi film industry. She highlights the importance of self-confidence and trusting one’s initial instincts.

Beyond her acting career, Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her advocacy for animal welfare. She believes that public figures should leverage their influence to raise awareness. She launched the YOLO Foundation in 2021, aiming to promote kindness and share stories of positivity.

Advertisement

As she turned 37, Fernandez expressed her joy in having a “working birthday” and mentioned her preference for spending such occasions either working or with her family.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Nora Fatehi’s Deposition in Defamation Case Involving Jacqueline Fernandez Nora Fatehi filed a defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez in December 2022....