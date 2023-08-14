Yami Gautam Addresses Talent Marketing In Bollywood

Yami Gautam is basking in the success of her recent film OMG 2. When a fan complimented her performance in the movie and labelled her as ‘under-utilised’ in the industry, Yami responded with a note expressing her candid views about the industry’s prevalent dependence on ‘marketing.’ She also highlighted that her focus lies on the ‘depth of the script.’ Yami portrays the role of a lawyer in the film.

The interaction ensued when a fan took to a social media platform to applaud Yami Gautam’s acting in OMG 2. In response, Yami wrote, “Some individuals achieve success overnight, while others persistently prove themselves over years. Some excel at promoting their talent (or lack of it), while others let their talent speak for itself. As an actor, I am skilled at performing and investing significant effort into identifying substantial scripts and versatile characters; that is my talent. I do not fully comprehend or actively engage in marketing my abilities.”

“Unfortunately, for a considerable part of our industry, success hinges upon marketing individuals or projects, rather than the depth of a script or character. Perhaps this is why people perceive me as under-utilised. Regardless, I am truly grateful, Aavishkar, for your kind words. They are genuinely inspiring. I will reach my destination eventually, gradually but steadfastly, one film at a time.”

OMG 2, directed by Umesh Shukla, follows the 2012 film OMG – Oh My God, starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 features Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. The movie garnered ₹10.26 crore on its first day of release and ₹15.30 crore on its second day, accumulating a total of ₹25.56 crore thus far.

Yami made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with “Vicky Donor.” Since then, she has appeared in various films such as “Total Siyappa,” “Action Jackson,” “Badlapur,” “Sanam Re,” “Kaabil,” “Uri: The Surgical Strike,” “Bala,” and “Lost.”

