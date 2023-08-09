Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi Defend Film Amidst Controversy

In recent weeks, the much-anticipated film “OMG 2,” starring Akshay Kumar.

In recent weeks, the much-anticipated film “OMG 2,” starring Akshay Kumar, has been making headlines as it navigates a series of challenges even before hitting the silver screen. Initially put on hold by the Central Board of Certification (CBFC) in July, the sequel has been grappling with controversies on social media, raising curiosity about its content.

The movie has already stirred attention due to Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of Lord Shiva, a role that has drawn significant attention. Apart from facing the demand for 35 cuts, the Censor Board also called for alterations in Akshay’s character, transforming him from a depiction of the deity into a messenger of Lord Shiva.

In the midst of these controversies, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi, key actors in the film, have taken a proactive stance by encouraging the audience to experience the film firsthand before making judgments. During a recent interview with ANI, they addressed the controversies surrounding “OMG 2” and shared insights into the making of the movie.

Reflecting on the controversies that emerged following the trailer release, Yami Gautam emphasized, “Upon watching the film, viewers will realize that there’s nothing contentious about it. The film explores a crucial and sensitive topic, particularly related to children’s education, delivered through the lens of courtroom drama. Comedy and entertainment are seamlessly woven into this narrative, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Adding his perspective, Pankaj Tripathi stressed the film’s importance and the meticulous approach taken during its creation. He acknowledged the controversies that erupted after the teaser’s release and urged audiences to reserve judgment until they’ve watched the entire film. He affirmed, “We are responsible individuals, and Amit Rai invested considerable time in crafting this story.”

Acknowledging Akshay Kumar’s role in the project, Pankaj extended gratitude for being chosen for the film. He highlighted how the narrative resonated with him, noting that “Akshay Kumar is uniquely positioned to tackle such thought-provoking subjects.”

#WATCH | Mumbai: Ahead of the release of the film ‘OMG 2’ on August 11, its actors Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam speak on their experience of making the film and what made them choose this film. Both the actors also opened up on the controversies related to the film. pic.twitter.com/oGTdNSah2c — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023

As anticipation builds, “OMG 2” is slated for release in theaters on August 11th. The ensemble cast includes not only Akshay, Yami, and Pankaj but also features Arun Govil, Govind Namdev, Fahim Fazli, Kabir Sadanand, and other talented actors in pivotal roles. Despite its pre-release challenges, the film promises a blend of entertainment, introspection, and social relevance.

