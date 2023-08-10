Yash Comforts Emotional Vijay Raghavendra At Spandana’s Funeral

Vijay Raghavendra, the well-known actor, experienced a tragic loss as his wife, Spandana Raghavendra, passed away from a heart attack while vacationing in Bangkok. The funeral, held on Wednesday, saw Vijay visibly emotional. Yash, another actor in attendance, provided comfort to Vijay during this difficult time, sharing a prolonged hug with him. A video capturing this touching moment was shared by a fan page and quickly gained traction on social media.

Upon learning of Spandana’s passing, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar extended their condolences to the grieving family. Siddaramaiah expressed his shock and offered prayers for Spandana’s soul, offering condolences to both Vijaya Raghavendra’s and BK Shivaram’s families, who were impacted by the loss.

DK Shivakumar also conveyed his sadness, recounting his recent meeting with the couple and wishing Spandana’s soul to rest in peace. He extended his sympathies to the family and friends of the couple.

In a statement to the media, Spandana’s brother-in-law Srimurali shared that her passing was unexpected and attributed it to low blood pressure. Spandana and Vijay had been married since 2007 and had a son named Shourya. Tragically, her passing occurred just days before their 16th wedding anniversary on August 27th.

