Yellowstone Star Kevin Costner Declares Himself a Swiftie Fan

Kevin Costner facing public divorce and challenges from exit of Yellowstone.

Actor’s personal and professional life under scrutiny.

Amid difficulties, Costner spends quality time with 13-year-old daughter.

Advertisement

Kevin Costner has been dealing with a public divorce from his estranged wife, as well as a tumultuous exit from his smash Amazon Prime drama Yellowstone.

With his personal and professional lives in shambles, Costner has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

However, the actor recently opted to spend a father-daughter day out with his 13-year-old daughter.

And where does their video call end? Era Tour by Taylor Swift! And it appears that Costner has just become a fan.

Kevin Costner took his 13-year-old daughter, Grace Avery, to Taylor Swift’s concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles, for a great family day out.

He took to Instagram to share his thoughts on attending the Pop-star’s show.

Advertisement

The actor shared a number of short videos, one of which features Swift performing her hit song 22, and another featuring a guitar solo in the middle of Swift’s song Don’t Blame Me from her 2018 album Reputation.

In the caption, the 68-year-old said, “My videos are blurry, but I had an amazing time with my daughter at the @taylorswift show.”

He continued, “I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together. I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too. An inspiring night.”

The actor finished his message with a declaration, “I’m officially a Swiftie!”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kevin Costner & Modern West (@kevincostnermodernwest) Advertisement

Costner joins the growing list of celebs that have graced Swift’s Eras Tour, which began on March 17 in Arizona.

Paula Abdul, Josh Gad, Vince Vaughn, Gigi Hadid, Mark Zuckerberg, Simu Liu, Eddie Vedder, Max Greenfield, Taylor Lautner, Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss, Mindy Kaling, and Julia Roberts are among the many celebrities on this list.

Meanwhile, the actor and his soon-to-be ex-wife Christine Baumgartner filed divorce papers on May 1, officially ending their 18-year marriage.

Advertisement

Moving trucks were seen departing the couple’s $145 million Santa Barbara mansion over the next two months.

This beautiful home was previously occupied by the 49-year-old, her estranged husband, and their three children, Cayden Wyatt, Hayes Logan, and Grace.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Matthew López Explains Film Cuts for ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ "Red, White & Royal Blue" film adaptation attracts attention due to its...