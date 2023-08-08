Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi are two incredibly talented stars who have truly shined on the screen.

Currently, Wahaj Ali is starring alongside Ayeza Khan in the drama series “Mein.”

Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, along with their colleagues, came together to make Anila’s day.

Advertisement

Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi are two incredibly talented stars who have truly shined on the screen. They captured the hearts of audiences, especially after their mega-hit drama “Tere Bin.” Fans of their pairing, affectionately known as Yumhaj fans, were eagerly awaiting their return to the screen together.

Currently, Wahaj Ali is starring alongside Ayeza Khan in the drama series “Mein,” which premiered with much excitement recently. On the other hand, Yumna Zaidi is set to collaborate with Humayun Saeed for the first time in the upcoming drama “Gentleman.” Both of them are making remarkable strides in their individual careers, and their fans are thrilled to see them together once again.

A special occasion recently arose as they celebrated the birthday of renowned celebrity stylist Anila Murtaza. Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, along with their colleagues, came together to make Anila’s day truly memorable. Anila Murtaza is a well-known stylist who has worked with prominent figures in the industry, including Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Aneela Murtaza (@anilamurtaza) Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Wahaj Ali Expresses Heartfelt Birthday Greetings to Yumna Zaidi Wahaj Ali sends heartfelt birthday wishes to co-star Yumna Zaidi on Instagram...