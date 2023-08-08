Advertisement
Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi spotted together in a birthday party

Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi spotted together in a birthday party

Articles
Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi spotted together in a birthday party

Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi spotted together in a birthday party

  • Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi are two incredibly talented stars who have truly shined on the screen.
  • Currently, Wahaj Ali is starring alongside Ayeza Khan in the drama series “Mein.”
  • Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, along with their colleagues, came together to make Anila’s day.
Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi are two incredibly talented stars who have truly shined on the screen. They captured the hearts of audiences, especially after their mega-hit drama “Tere Bin.” Fans of their pairing, affectionately known as Yumhaj fans, were eagerly awaiting their return to the screen together.

Currently, Wahaj Ali is starring alongside Ayeza Khan in the drama series “Mein,” which premiered with much excitement recently. On the other hand, Yumna Zaidi is set to collaborate with Humayun Saeed for the first time in the upcoming drama “Gentleman.” Both of them are making remarkable strides in their individual careers, and their fans are thrilled to see them together once again.

A special occasion recently arose as they celebrated the birthday of renowned celebrity stylist Anila Murtaza. Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, along with their colleagues, came together to make Anila’s day truly memorable. Anila Murtaza is a well-known stylist who has worked with prominent figures in the industry, including Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Aneela Murtaza (@anilamurtaza)

