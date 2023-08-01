Zara Noor Abbas graceful dance video gone viral

Zara Noor Abbas started her career with acting and later discovered a passion for dance.

Recently, Zara delighted her fans by sharing a video of herself dancing to a song.

The graceful performance displayed her expertise in classical dance moves.

Advertisement

Zara Noor Abbas started her career with acting and later discovered a passion for dance, even showcasing her skills on live stages during award shows. Her love for music also led her to showcase her singing abilities, which she’s surprisingly good at.

Recently, Zara delighted her fans by sharing a video of herself dancing to a song by Hassan & Roshaan. The graceful performance displayed her expertise in classical dance moves, and she looked stunning throughout. Zara has a genuine passion for dance and music, and she loves sharing these interests with her fans, which she did through this heartwarming video. Her fans couldn’t help but be captivated by her talent and beauty as she expressed her love for the arts in this captivating display.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official)

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Zara Noor Abbas Shares Photo Dump of Her Lahore Trip Zara Noor Abbas is a rising star in the Pakistani entertainment industry....