Zareen Khan Admitted to Hospital Due to Dengue

In 2010, Zareen Khan entered the film industry alongside Salman Khan with the movie Veer. She remains an active presence on Instagram, frequently sharing pictures and videos to interact with her followers and offers them entertainment.

Throughout her career, Zareen has appeared in films like Wajah Tum Ho, Housefull 2, Ready, Veerappan, Aksar 2, and 1921, among others. Her most recent film was Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, and she also featured in a music video titled Eid Ho Jayegi, released in 2022. Presently, Zareen Khan is hospitalized due to dengue fever.

With a rapid surge in dengue cases causing alarm, the hospitalization of Zareen Khan due to the same has added to the growing concerns. The actress is currently grappling with high fever, severe body pains, and is on the path of gradual recovery.

Using her Instagram account, she kept her fans informed about her health condition. In a picture she shared, Zareen Khan is depicted receiving intravenous fluids while refraining from showing her face. The caption of her Instagram story read, “#LifeUpdate”.

On Wednesday, August 16, Zareen shared an image on her story featuring a glass brimming with juice, accompanied by the caption, “#RecoveryMode.”

In a recent Reddit “Ask Me Anything” session, Zareen Khan discussed her experience as an outsider entering the film industry, highlighting the challenges she faced. She also disclosed her least favorite aspect of Bollywood, emphasizing that as an outsider, breaking into the industry was no easy feat.

“people working on the basis of friendship rather than talent.” When questioned about whether her career was made easier due to her connections, Zareen clarified the matter. “NO … you are mistaken …. I don’t really have a lot of connections in the industry and I also don’t really know how to do small talks.”

In addition to her role in the movie “Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele” in 2021, she also entered the Telugu film industry with “Chanakya.” She has gained significant popularity on YouTube for her content focused on fitness and lifestyle.

