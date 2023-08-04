Is Tom Cruise looking for a second chance with Sofia Vergara?
Tom Cruise regrets letting Sofia Vergara slip away in the past. The...
Zendaya, the skilled actress, discusses how sensuality and desire are portrayed in her upcoming movie, Challengers.
The film, directed by Luca Guadagnino, follows Tashi Duncan (played by Zendaya), a former tennis prodigy who coaches her husband Art.
While the trailer might suggest steamy scenes, Zendaya reveals that the film focuses more on subtle glances and building tension rather than explicit sex scenes.
Zendaya praised director Luca Guadagnino for skillfully portraying sensuality and desire in the film.
She highlighted the use of subtle moments to build tension and create a strong connection between the characters. The absence of explicit sex scenes adds depth to the storytelling, making Challengers a unique and captivating sports drama.
In the film, co-star Josh O’Connor, who plays Patrick, sees similarities between tennis and sex. The tennis matches on the court represent the passion and sexual tension between the characters, making the audience intrigued.
The movie skillfully explores the emotions before and after the matches, emphasizing the longing for connection that goes beyond physical intimacy.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.