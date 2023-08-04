Zendaya delves into the portrayal of sensuality and desire in her upcoming film Challengers.

Zendaya, the skilled actress, discusses how sensuality and desire are portrayed in her upcoming movie, Challengers.

The film, directed by Luca Guadagnino, follows Tashi Duncan (played by Zendaya), a former tennis prodigy who coaches her husband Art.

While the trailer might suggest steamy scenes, Zendaya reveals that the film focuses more on subtle glances and building tension rather than explicit sex scenes.