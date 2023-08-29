Zendaya Expresses Interest In Portraying Bad Guy In Future Project

Zendaya Envisions Embracing Her Dark Side and Playing a Villain in Upcoming Project. Zendaya has expressed her interest in taking on a villainous role in the future. In an interview, the Spiderman: Homecoming star revealed her desire to portray an antagonist in her upcoming endeavors. She stated, “I would love to play a villain of sorts. Tap into that evil, supervillain vibe. Whatever that manifests in…”

Having delivered remarkable performances in various TV shows and films, including her intricate portrayal of Rue in Euphoria, Zendaya has showcased her versatile acting skills in recent years.

While Zendaya has notably appeared in the Spiderman trilogy alongside her boyfriend Tom Holland, she clarified that her interest in a negative role is not limited to the superhero genre. She mentioned, “I don’t think necessarily in a superhero sense but in an emotional sense. I feel like I usually play the good guy, so I’d like to play the bad guy.”

Beyond acting, Zendaya has aspirations to step behind the camera as well. She had previously revealed that she was intended to direct an episode of Season 2 of Euphoria. Discussing her directorial ambitions, Zendaya said, “[I want to] direct one day. To direct a film, hopefully more than just one, but just doing it. The first step to actually doing something yourself is not an easy step to take, so hopefully I can get over the fear.”

With projects like Dune: Part Two, Challengers, and Euphoria Season 3 in her pipeline, Zendaya continues to explore various creative avenues.

