Zendaya Mourns Death of Euphoria Costar Angus Cloud

Zendaya, the star of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and HBO’s “Euphoria,” paid a heartfelt tribute to her late costar, Angus Cloud, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 25. In a touching Instagram post, Zendaya referred to Angus as her “brother” and expressed gratitude for knowing him in this life.

She fondly remembered his warm eyes, bright smile, and infectious laugh that could light up any room. The two actors shared a close bond while working together on the critically acclaimed series “Euphoria,” where Zendaya played Rue and Angus portrayed Fezco, her drug dealer and friend.

Angus Cloud’s family confirmed his passing, and the cause of death has not been revealed. They remembered him as an incredible human and expressed hope that his passing would serve as a reminder to others struggling with mental health issues to seek help and support.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Angus wasn’t initially pursuing acting; he was discovered by a casting agent on the streets of Brooklyn. His journey into the world of acting brought immense joy to his fans and costars alike. The entertainment industry mourns the loss of this talented young actor, and Zendaya’s touching tribute honors his memory.

