Zendaya takes on a ‘scary’ grown-up role in “Challengers”

Zendaya is going to be in a new movie called “Challengers.” This is a big change for her because she will be acting in a more grown-up and daring way.
She talked to Elle magazine about how she feels worried but also really happy about taking on this new challenge in her career.
The actress knows that playing Tashi, a former tennis star who helps her husband become famous, is different from what she’s done before. In this role, Zendaya will show that she can act like a mature character and a charming, mysterious woman. This shows that she wants to try different kinds of characters and challenge herself. She wants to move away from always playing teenagers.
Zendaya is a bit scared about taking on this new kind of role. She knows it’s a complicated character, and that makes her nervous. But she thinks that feeling scared is actually a good sign.
She’s deciding to face this challenge even though she’s unsure, and that shows how much she’s committed to getting better in her personal life and career. She knows she could either stick to what’s easy or bravely try something new, and she’s choosing to be brave.
In the movie Challengers, Zendaya’s acting won’t seem like a sudden change. Instead, it will feel like a natural next step.
She will act in a way that shows her character becoming more alluring, and this will make the story feel real. This naturalness will also be part of Zendaya’s own journey as she enters a new part of her career.
