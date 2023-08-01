Zinda Banda Song: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Track Wins Hearts

The song has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and released in 3 languages.

Shah Rukh Khan filmed the song separately for the Hindi and Tamil versions.

SRK recorded the song’s lines in both Hindi and Tamil.

Shah Rukh Khan has been in the limelight since the announcement of his highly anticipated movie, Jawan, which is his second major project of the year. After creating immense excitement among fans and netizens with the action-packed preview of Jawan, the makers delighted millions of SRK fans with a lively dance track called “Zinda Banda,” which has become a viral sensation on the internet.

Amidst high anticipation for the trailer release of Jawan, the makers pleasantly surprised fans by unveiling the first song, Zinda Banda, instead. Instead of the trailer, Shah Rukh Khan and the makers shared the song on their social media handles, leaving the audience delighted with this unexpected treat.

Zinda Banda, an enthusiastic and energetic dance number, has been composed by the renowned musical maestro from the South, Anirudh Ravichander. The peppy track has been released in three different languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Shah Rukh Khan dazzles in the visually stunning Zinda Banda song with over 1000 background dancers, showcasing his flawless dance moves. However, as per a TOI report, the superstar filmed the song separately for both the Hindi and Tamil versions.

Reportedly, the choreography in the Tamil version of Zinda Banda differs slightly from the Hindi version. The Tamil version, titled ‘Vandha Edam,’ features the biggest highlight of Shah Rukh Khan enthusiastically mouthing Tamil lyrics and showcasing his energetic dance moves.

Renowned director Atlee Kumar from Kollywood ensured that Shah Rukh Khan recorded the song’s lines in both Hindi and Tamil. This decision aimed to strike a chord with audiences of all languages and establish a deeper connection with the song.

With the release of the first song “Zinda Banda” from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans from all across the country, spanning from the North to the South, are eagerly anticipating the trailer reveal for the film.

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, marks the debut collaboration between Atlee and SRK. The film also features Tamil superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Scheduled for a multi-language release on September 7, 2023, Jawan will hit the screens in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

