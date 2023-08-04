‘Zindagi Tamasha’ Set To Release On YouTube & Vimeo

This month marks Pakistan’s celebration of Independence and freedom, and filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat aims to liberate something as well. After facing numerous controversies and delays, the highly anticipated film “Zindagi Tamasha” is finally set to release worldwide on August 4, 2023, on Khoosat Films’ YouTube and Vimeo channels.

Despite encountering financial and intellectual setbacks, Khoosat, the director and co-producer of the film, urges the audience to approach it with an open heart and mind.

Initially, “Zindagi Tamasha,” produced by Khoosat Films, received international acclaim, garnering multiple awards and being Pakistan’s official submission for the Oscars. However, due to protests by religious groups, the film faced difficulties in reaching local audiences, despite clearance from all three censor boards. In honour of Pakistan’s Independence Month, the team has decided to directly release the film to the audience.

In an emotional statement, Sarmad expressed his desire to liberate the film during this month of independence, expressing regret for the controversies that overshadowed its original message. He acknowledged the collective sense of loss and perceived failure, emphasizing that it was not just his personal struggle but a reflection of the system’s failure to support independent voices.

Despite the challenges, Sarmad invites viewers to watch “Zindagi Tamasha” with an open mind, separating it from the controversies that surrounded it. He encourages viewers to evaluate the film based on its own merits and form their own opinions.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Saba Qamar, Mahira Khan, Sarmad Khoosat & Arif Hassan win major awards Saba Qamar, Mahira Khan, Sarmad Khoosat & Arif Hassan win major awards....