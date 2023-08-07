Zoya Nasir give strong statement about why she Prefers Pakistan over the USA

She’s also the daughter of the renowned film writer Nasir Adeeb.

Zoya Nasir is a multi-talented individual known for her roles as an actress and a model. She’s also the daughter of the renowned film writer Nasir Adeeb. Zoya comes across as an energetic person who openly shares her life experiences with her fans. She holds dual citizenship in both the USA and Pakistan, which has given her insights into navigating two distinct cultures.

During a guest appearance on Hina Altaf’s podcast, Zoya talked about her journey. She went to the USA to study cosmetology and put in a lot of effort to earn her license. Upon returning to Pakistan, she was surprised to find that anyone could open a salon without needing a license or formal degree.

Zoya also revealed that when she moved from Pakistan to the USA, she faced a significant culture shock. She found it unusual that Pakistanis in the USA would go all out with wedding-style makeovers even for small gatherings.

Despite her experiences abroad, Zoya expressed a strong preference for living in Pakistan. She’s deeply attached to her country and feels a strong sense of comfort there. She believes that Pakistanis have a firm connection to their cultural roots, which makes her feel more at ease and eliminates any identity crisis.

