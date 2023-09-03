3 Idiots Actor Akhil Mishra Tragically Dies In Accident

Actor Akhil Mishra tragically passed away at 58 in an accident.

Post-mortem arrangements have been made for Akhil Mishra.

Akhil Mishra was known for his versatile career in both films and television.

Actor Akhil Mishra, renowned for portraying librarian Dubey in Aamir Khan’s film “3 Idiots,” has tragically passed away in an accident at the age of 58. According to a report, Mishra slipped while working in his kitchen. His wife, actress Suzanne Bernert, was away in Hyderabad for a shoot when she received the shocking news of his demise, prompting her to rush back home.

Akhil Mishra’s body has been sent for post-mortem, while his grieving wife Suzanne has been making arrangements for his cremation. Expressing her profound sorrow, she stated, “My heart is broken, my second half is gone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akhil Mishra (@the_akhil_mishra_)

Throughout his career, Akhil Mishra has appeared in numerous films and television shows. He gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Librarian Dubey in “3 Idiots” and Umed Singh Bundela in the TV series “Uttaran.” His filmography includes notable works like “Don,” “Well Done Abba,” “Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi,” “Bhopal: A Prayer For Rain,” “Gandhi My Father,” among others. On television, he graced shows such as “Uttaran,” “Udaan,” “CID,” “Shrimaan Shrimati,” “Bharat Ek Khoj,” “Rajani,” “Princess Dollie Aur Uska Magic Bag,” “Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna,” and more.

Akhil Mishra was previously married to Manju Mishra, who sadly passed away in 1997. He later tied the knot with German actress Suzanne Bernert on February 3, 2009, with a traditional ceremony following in September 2011. Their professional collaborations included the film “Kram” and the series “Mera Dil Dewaana.” In 2019, the couple also worked together on a short film titled “Majnu Ki Juliet,” a project Mishra wrote and directed.

