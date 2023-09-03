Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
3 Idiots Actor Akhil Mishra Tragically Dies In Accident

3 Idiots Actor Akhil Mishra Tragically Dies In Accident

Articles
Advertisement
3 Idiots Actor Akhil Mishra Tragically Dies In Accident

3 Idiots Actor Akhil Mishra Tragically Dies In Accident

Advertisement
  • Actor Akhil Mishra tragically passed away at 58 in an accident.
  • Post-mortem arrangements have been made for Akhil Mishra.
  • Akhil Mishra was known for his versatile career in both films and television.
Advertisement

Actor Akhil Mishra, renowned for portraying librarian Dubey in Aamir Khan’s film “3 Idiots,” has tragically passed away in an accident at the age of 58. According to a report, Mishra slipped while working in his kitchen. His wife, actress Suzanne Bernert, was away in Hyderabad for a shoot when she received the shocking news of his demise, prompting her to rush back home.

Akhil Mishra’s body has been sent for post-mortem, while his grieving wife Suzanne has been making arrangements for his cremation. Expressing her profound sorrow, she stated, “My heart is broken, my second half is gone.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Akhil Mishra (@the_akhil_mishra_)

Advertisement

Throughout his career, Akhil Mishra has appeared in numerous films and television shows. He gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Librarian Dubey in “3 Idiots” and Umed Singh Bundela in the TV series “Uttaran.” His filmography includes notable works like “Don,” “Well Done Abba,” “Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi,” “Bhopal: A Prayer For Rain,” “Gandhi My Father,” among others. On television, he graced shows such as “Uttaran,” “Udaan,” “CID,” “Shrimaan Shrimati,” “Bharat Ek Khoj,” “Rajani,” “Princess Dollie Aur Uska Magic Bag,” “Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna,” and more.

Akhil Mishra was previously married to Manju Mishra, who sadly passed away in 1997. He later tied the knot with German actress Suzanne Bernert on February 3, 2009, with a traditional ceremony following in September 2011. Their professional collaborations included the film “Kram” and the series “Mera Dil Dewaana.” In 2019, the couple also worked together on a short film titled “Majnu Ki Juliet,” a project Mishra wrote and directed.

Also Read

After Aamir Khan, his co-star in 3 Idiots tested positive for coronavirus
After Aamir Khan, his co-star in 3 Idiots tested positive for coronavirus

Bollywood’s most popular actor Aamir Khan, who recently quit social media, also...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story