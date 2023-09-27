Advertisement
Is Ji Chang-wook’s drama series “The Worst of Evil” will release on Netflix?

Articles
Is Ji Chang-wook’s drama series “The Worst of Evil” will release on Netflix?

  • The drama series is directed by Han Dong-wook.
  • It is now streaming on South Korean television.
  • The series follows the path of undercover police investigators.
Today is the day when people can see their Korean actors Ji Chang-wook and Wi Ha-joon in one frame. The Worst of Evil is one of the most anticipated action thriller series and people are desperately waiting to see it.

The drama series is directed by Han Dong-wook, it is now streaming on South Korean television starring one of the top-notch Korean actors in the leading roles. The series follows the path of undercover police investigators who infiltrate a massive criminal organization responsible for the illegal drug trade between Korea, China, and Japan.

Who’s in the cast?

  • Ji Chang-wook as Park Joon-mo
  • A police officer who infiltrates a gang to investigate drugs.
  • Wi Ha-joon as Jung Gi-cheol
  • The leader of a criminal organization.
  • Im Se-mi as Yoo Eui-Jung
  • Park Joon-mo’s wife is a narcotics officer.
  • Bibi as Hae-rayon
Is ‘The Worst of Evil’ on Netflix?

However you can’t watch Korean series on Netflix, but you can find them available for streaming on a different streaming platform. The viewers can also access this crime drama series on Disney+.

