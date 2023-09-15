Aayush Sharma Reminisces First Meeting with Salman Khan

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan met at Arpita’s residence.

Aayush Sharma, who co-starred with Salman Khan in the 2021 film ‘Antim,’ recently revealed details about their initial encounter. He disclosed that their first meeting occurred late at night at Arpita Khan’s residence, who happens to be Salman’s younger sister.

At the time, Aayush and Arpita were in a relationship, and she had invited him to join her for some TV viewing. Remarkably, Aayush mentioned that Salman was unaware of their relationship until that moment.

Aayush revealed that during their initial meeting, he introduced himself to Salman Khan, and Salman responded with a simple, “I’m Salman Khan,” in an innocent manner. After exchanging greetings, Aayush left the encounter as he felt a slight awkwardness creeping in. However, to his surprise, the following day, Salman Khan, the star of “Tiger Zinda Hai,” gave him a call and requested a meeting.

During the interview, Aayush remembered that Salman had conducted comprehensive research, and the very first remark he made to Aayush was, “You’re a good boy.” Afterwards, when Salman asked about his future plans, Aayush said “I would like to marry her.”

Surprisingly, as Sharma disclosed, he hadn’t even proposed to Arpita yet. Moreover, considering that Aayush was just 24 years old back then, Salman said, “Aren’t you a child yourself?”

However, Aayush Sharma, in his desire to be entirely transparent with Salman, confessed that he had no source of income at that time. He said, “I don’t do anything for a living. Whatever it is, it is my family’s.”, after hearing him, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor said, “You’re an honest guy,”and requested him to meet Salim Khan the following day.

Furthermore, Aayush also mentioned that Salman Khan presented him with a painting, which he has prominently displayed in his home.

He shared, “This part is a Muslim prayer Ayatul Kursi. And these are the different poses of a namaz. I requested him (Salman Khan) and I said I want something that spreads a lot of energy. So he decided to do this for us. He gifted this to us.”

On the professional front, Aayush Sharma was initially cast in Salman Khan’s project ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,’ but due to reported ‘creative differences,’ he was said to have departed from the shoot before its completion.

