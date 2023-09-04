Advertisement
Abhishek Bachchan Joins Amitabh Bachchan At Jalsa's Fan Meet & Greet

Amitabh Bachchan, an iconic figure in the Indian entertainment industry, shared pictures from a meet-and-greet event at his residence, Jalsa, on the social media platform X. Accompanying him in these images is his son, Abhishek Bachchan, both warmly acknowledging their fans. In a heartfelt Hindi caption, Big B expressed, “Pita putra dono khade hai, kake karun pranam, jeev deen babuji inko, kare unhe sashtang.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s recent film appearances include a role in Sooraj Barjatya’s drama film “Uncchai” and a special appearance in R. Balki’s sports drama “Ghoomer.” His upcoming projects comprise Vikas Bahl’s action thriller “Ganpath,” featuring Tiger Shroff as the lead, and the bilingual pan-Indian venture “Kalki 2898 AD,” in which he shares the screen with Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. There are also speculations about a potential collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan after several years. Furthermore, he lent his voice to a song in the Kannada film “Butterfly,” a remake of the 2014 Bollywood movie “Queen.” Additionally, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 15th season of the popular television game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).”

Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, played the role of a coach in R. Balki’s film “Ghoomer.” This film, also starring Sayami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi, had its world premiere at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and received positive critical acclaim upon its theatrical release on August 18.

