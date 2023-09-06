Actor Daniyal dance video gone viral

There has been a surge of talented actors emerging in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

Lately, there has been a surge of talented actors emerging in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. They are putting their best efforts into their work, and the audience is appreciating their performances. One of these rising stars is Ali Raza, who has recently garnered attention for his outstanding work in two consecutive roles.

In his role as Daniyal Bhai in the drama “Mohabbat Gumshuda Meri” and as the character Ahmed in the critically acclaimed series “Gunah”, Ali Raza has received praise from both viewers and critics.

Fans have developed a strong liking for Ali Raza, and it appears that he possesses some impressive dance skills as well. A video of him dancing at a wedding he attended has gone viral, and fans are truly enjoying his dancing talent.

