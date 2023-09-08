Actor Shabbir Mirza Passes Away

The golden age of Pakistani dramas is often associated with the time with PTV.

Shabbir Mirza had been battling cancer for some time.

His condition had deteriorated in recent months while he was in Rawalpindi.

The golden age of Pakistani dramas is often associated with the time when PTV (Pakistan Television) produced outstanding stories that shed light on various social issues through realistic portrayals. This era also saw a flourishing of comedy, with TV audiences thoroughly enjoying the clever and humorous concepts presented on their screens. One such timeless classic was the show “Guest House,” and it’s unlikely that we’ll ever see anything quite like it on television again.

“Guest House” introduced us to several talented actors, and their skills remain unmatched even today. Sadly, one of the prominent faces from the show, veteran actor Shabbir Mirza, passed away on a Wednesday, leaving a void in the entertainment world.

Shabbir Mirza had been battling cancer for some time, and his condition had deteriorated in recent months while he was in Rawalpindi. On that Wednesday, he peacefully passed away. We pray that Allah blesses his soul and provides strength and patience to his grieving family and fans during this difficult time.

