Actress Sanam Jung Attends Wedding in the USA

Sanam Jung, a well-known figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry, is a versatile personality, encompassing roles as a television host, model, and actress.

Her remarkable attributes include both her physical beauty and intellectual prowess. Sanam Jung has been an integral part of the media world for an extended period, commencing her journey as a music VJ.

Her extensive repertoire includes hit dramas such as “Dil E Muztar,” “Alwida,” “Mere Humdam Mere Dost,” and “Mohabbat Subh Ka Sitara Hai.” Additionally, she has showcased her hosting talents in a quiz show on Bol TV. Her acting skills garnered praise in the recent drama series “Pyari Mona.”

Currently, Sanam Jung has relocated to the United States, where she is enjoying a fulfilling family life with her husband. Prior to this, she resided in Pakistan due to her professional commitments.

Recently, Sanam Jung, along with her husband Qassam Jafri and daughter Alaya, attended a small wedding ceremony in the United States. Sanam Jung seemed to be enjoying herself at the event, sharing multiple selfies featuring her husband and daughter.

Qassam Jafri also shared a few selfies with friends and family. Sanam Jung’s glamorous look for the occasion was courtesy of Glam by Mehak, and she wore an outfit designed by Farah Talib Aziz.

