Addy Showers Faizan And Neha With Love And Support

Tamasha Season 2 continues to receive high ratings, with viewers enjoying the drama and politics that emerge.

Many participants have won people’s hearts, and one such contestant was Adnan Hussain aka Addy, who remained upbeat throughout his time on the show. He used to be the drummer for the band Aaroh.

He appeared on Ayaz Samoo’s show, where he discussed his wavelength with several participants. He also discussed the major fight with Neha, saying that he had a fantastic camaraderie with her, that they are friends, and that he believes she would perform well.

Things just got out of hand at that point because Neha is extremely competitive and passionate about her work.

He also mentioned Faizan Sheikh, who has gone viral since his appearance in Tamasha.

He had some thoughts regarding Faizan. He claimed that Faizan is involved in a lot of politics and has a “phupho” mentality.

He went on to say that Faizan would be a good person in real life, but he is playing both sides of the game.

