Agha Mustafa reveals his Struggles with Rejection

It was during this challenging time that he was offered a role in “Tere Bin.”

Desperate for work, he didn’t even read the script but accepted the opportunity.

“Tere Bin” turned out to be a massive hit, catapulting him back into the limelight.

Advertisement

In recent years, we’ve seen many young talents break into the entertainment industry, putting in relentless effort to showcase their abilities. However, in Pakistan’s entertainment scene, success often hinges on connections and networking rather than just auditioning. Agha Mustafa Hassan is a prime example of a budding star who entered the industry not too long ago, delivering hits like “Aik Thi Maryam,” “Sang e Mar Mar,” and “Kaisa Hai Naseeba.”

Despite his successes, things took a downturn for Agha. He chose not to engage in favoritism or chase opportunities aggressively. He firmly believed that destiny would determine his path. Consequently, he turned down roles that didn’t resonate with him, leading to a two-year dry spell without work.

This period of rejection deeply affected Agha, causing him to feel depressed. He found himself in tears day and night, grappling with thoughts of self-harm. However, he held onto his faith. It was during this challenging time that he was offered a role in “Tere Bin.” Desperate for work, he didn’t even read the script but accepted the opportunity. Surprisingly, “Tere Bin” turned out to be a massive hit, catapulting him back into the limelight.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.

Advertisement

Also Read Alizeh Shah faces Criticism on her recent bold pictures She began her career in the movie "Super Star," where she garnered...