Ahmed Ali Butt talks about her wife wearing hijab

The choices women make regarding their clothing have always been a widely discussed topic worldwide, even though it often doesn’t make much sense. Some countries insist on covering women more than they might want, while others attempt to control or restrict their clothing choices in the opposite direction. One specific clothing item that has faced a lot of scrutiny is the hijab, with some people wrongly labeling it as a form of oppression for women, without considering their individual choices.

In a recent podcast interview, Ahmed Ali Butt talked about the hijab and society’s perception of clothing modesty. His wife, Fatima Khan, chooses to wear the hijab and does so consistently, whether she’s on family vacations or attending televised events. She has openly shared how she has grown closer to her religious beliefs over the years and strives to instill these values in her son.

Ahmed Ali Butt mentioned that our society unfortunately tends to glorify wearing fewer clothes. He explained that his wife used to follow Western fashion when she lived in London, but as time passed, she began to delve deeper into Islam and decided that she wanted to wear the hijab. She even asked Ahmed if he had any objections to her wearing a headscarf, to which he fully supported her decision, stating that there was no reason for him to object. He also revealed that he comes from a spiritually oriented family and noted that his wife is even more spiritually inclined than he is.

