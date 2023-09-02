Aina Asif: Behind the Scenes of ‘Mayi Ri’

Aina Asif Talks About Child Marriage Portrayal In ‘Mayi Ri’
Aina Asif, a young and attractive television actress, embarked on her acting...
Aina Asif, the talented Pakistani television actress, has been winning hearts with her stellar performances in a string of hit dramas, including “Pinjra,” “Pehchan,” “Pehli Si Muhabbat,” “Hum Tum,” “Baby Baji,” and her latest venture, “Mayi Ri.” Her portrayal of Annie, a young schoolgirl forced into an early marriage, in “Mayi Ri” has garnered praise from fans and critics alike.
Recently, Aina delighted her fans by sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes snapshots from the set of the popular ARY Digital drama, “Mayi Ri.” These photos featured Aina alongside her on-screen mother and on-screen husband, offering a glimpse into the warm relationships they share off-camera. The candid moments captured in these pictures reflect the camaraderie between Aina Asif and her on-screen family, as well as her rapport with the director.
Take a look at some Behind the Scenes photos of ‘Mayi Ri’:
Aina Asif’s ability to bring her characters to life both on and off-screen demonstrates her dedication to her craft and her ability to create lasting connections with her co-stars. Her behind-the-scenes moments offer a peek into the world of TV drama production and the bonds formed in the process.
