Aina Asif shares some childhood pictures

Mayi Ri famous actress Aina Asif is making waves on social media.

Aina Asif has already ventured into the world of advertising at the age of 15.

She’s known for her beauty and is considered a lovely young girl.

Advertisement

Mayi Ri famous actress Aina Asif is making waves on social media for her role in the drama. The drama has a strong story and it shows an early marriage pros and cons. Aina Asif is playing the lead character of Annie and she is slowly climbing the ladder of success. She is the only child actor in the Pakistan entertainment industry which gained so much fame.

Aina Asif has already ventured into the world of advertising at the age of 15. Fans adore Aina for her charming and adorable presence. She’s known for her beauty and is considered a lovely young girl. However, when looking back at her early years as a baby, she was an absolute doll.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Aina Asif open up about her portrayal on early child marriage Currently, Aina Asif is making waves with her role in the soap...