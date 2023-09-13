Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s Son Yug Devgan Celebrates His 13th Birthday

Ajay Devgn and Kajol celebrate their son Yug’s 13th birthday with heartfelt wishes.

Ajay Devgn fondly expressed how Yug is growing up quickly in his birthday message.

Kajol shared an adorable photo with Yug, marking his transition into a young adult.

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol are undeniably one of the most endearing couples, embodying the concept of opposites attracting. On numerous occasions, this stylish pair has demonstrated what it means to set relationship goals.

In their personal life, they are parents to two children, a daughter named Nysa and a son named Yug. Today, their not-so-little son has turned 13, and on this special day, both Ajay and Kajol shared heartwarming birthday wishes on their respective social media platforms.

Additionally, Yug Devgan celebrated his 13th birthday with the presence of the paparazzi.

On September 13, Yug Devgan, the beloved child of Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol, marked his 13th birthday. In addition to celebrating with his family, Yug also shared his special day with photographers as he cut a birthday cake with them. A video captured the moment, showing him receiving a photo frame featuring a lovely picture of himself with his father. Internet users were pleasantly surprised to witness Yug’s rapid growth. One fan left a comment, “Ittu bda ho gaya balak to” another user wrote, “he looks exactly like his father.”

Earlier today, Ajay Devgn shared a heartfelt birthday message for his son on his Instagram account. In the post, he penned a sweet birthday wish, “He’s outgrowing my lap already. Happy birthday beta… thoda ahiste ahiste bada ho yaar (Grow up slowly slowly).”

Meanwhile, Kajol also posted an adorable photo with the following caption, “Happy happy 13th birthday baby boy. This day will never come again in ur life. It’s momentous for the both of us .. u because u become a young adult and me because I now have a young adult as a child . Love you to bits and pieces (along with red heart emojis).”

After her appearance in Suparn Varma’s web series “The Trial,” Kajol is set to star alongside Kriti Sanon in the upcoming project “Do Patti,” which will be available exclusively on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s upcoming projects include Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s “Maidaan,” as well as “Singham Again” by Rohit Shetty and “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha” directed by Neeraj Pandey.

