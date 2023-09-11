Akshay Kumar Congratulates Shah Rukh Khan as ‘Jawan’ Enjoys Huge Triumph

Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone.

Jawan had a successful opening at the box office.

Jawan’s action sequences, dialogues, performances, and songs were praised by critics and audiences.

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest movie, “Jawan,” has garnered praise and admiration from both fans and critics alike. The film was eagerly awaited and was finally released on September 7, prompting fans to organize impressive fan initiatives both inside and outside cinemas to celebrate its grand debut. Following the film’s release, numerous celebrities took to their social media platforms to share enthusiastic reviews.

Among them was Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who recently quoted one of our tweets displaying the film’s box office performance and extended his congratulations to Shah Rukh Khan for the immense success of “Jawan.” SRK also responded to Akshay Kumar’s message.

On September 11, Akshay Kumar used his social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) to extend his congratulations to Shah Rukh Khan for the tremendous success of “Jawan.” In one of his tweets, he acknowledged the achievement.

Akshay wrote, “What massive success!! Congratulations my jawan Pathaan @iamsrk (clap emoji) Our films are back and how.”

In response to Akshay’s message, Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Aap ne Dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi. All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love u.”

Discussing Akshay Kumar, his latest movie “OMG 2” garnered significant acclaim and enjoyed great success at the box office. It was released on the same date as Sunny Deol’s “Gadar 2,” which was August 11, 2023. “OMG 2” also featured Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

Aap ne Dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi. All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love u https://t.co/vP4s1Qvlhk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 11, 2023

Meanwhile, “Jawan” had an exceptional start at the box office. The movie’s thrilling action sequences, impactful dialogues, stellar performances, and catchy songs resonated strongly with the audience.

In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, the film features Vijay Sethupathi as the primary antagonist. Nayanthara made her Bollywood debut under Atlee’s direction and received immense love for her remarkable acting skills.

Deepika Padukone made a special appearance in the film and earned praise from both Bollywood celebrities and fans.

Furthermore, the movie’s ensemble cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, Aaliyah Qureishi, and Priyamani, who portray Shah Rukh’s group of female companions. Sunil Grover, Mukesh Chhabra, Eijaz Khan, Jaffer Sadiq, Naresh Gossain, and others played significant roles in “Jawan.”

