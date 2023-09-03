Akshay Kumar’s Absence from Gadar 2 Success Bash Sparks Speculation

Akshay Kumar did not attend Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 success bash.

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 hit theaters simultaneously on August 11, 2023.

Gadar 2 is setting its sights on the 500 crore rupee mark at the box office.

The movie “Gadar: The Katha Continues,” starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has emerged as a blockbuster in the annals of Indian cinema. The film is setting its sights on the 500 crore rupee mark at the box office.

To commemorate this achievement, the film’s creators arranged a success gathering, held in Mumbai on September 2, which saw attendance from a plethora of renowned celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Vicky Kaushal.

However, Akshay Kumar, who recently appeared in “OMG 2,” was notably absent from the celebration. Read on to discover the reason behind Akshay’s absence at the success bash.

Despite the presence of numerous Bollywood celebrities at Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 success bash, Akshay Kumar was notably missing. According to the source, “Akshay has been busy shooting for ‘Sky Force’ in Lucknow. Though he missed the party, Kumar sent his warm regards to Sunny over a phone call.”

In addition to the cast and crew, a multitude of Bollywood stars graced the Gadar 2 success celebration. The star-studded guest list included Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Tabu, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Dharmendra, Sunny’s sons Karan and Rajveer Deol, Bobby Deol, and many other luminaries.

It’s worth mentioning that both OMG 2 and Gadar 2 hit theaters simultaneously on August 11, 2023. Both movies have garnered substantial acclaim and affection from both audiences and reviewers alike.

