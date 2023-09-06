Alabama Barker Claps Back: Stands Up To Cyberbullies

Alabama Barker, the 17-year-old daughter of Travis Barker, opened up about her desire to respond to haters but ultimately chooses to remain humble. She shared her thoughts on her Instagram Story, saying, “Sometimes I find myself wanting to clap back. Bite at everyone who barks at me.”

However, she quickly reflects on the lives and choices of those who criticize her and how they differ from her own. She emphasized, “Misery loves company, but we’re cut from different cloths, made from different sauces,” suggesting she won’t engage in negativity. Alabama also wished her critics well and playfully added, “Remind yourself that the evil-hearted never wins.”

Alabama has previously confronted body-shamers who made hurtful comments about her appearance. In a TikTok video, she addressed how paparazzi often capture unflattering moments and highlighted that she faces challenges due to “a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease” that can affect her weight. She requested that people keep their opinions to themselves, emphasizing that it would be more beneficial in life.

Also Read Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, disrupt Alabama Barker live video With their packed on PDA appearance, newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.