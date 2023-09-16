Ali Fazal Opens Up About Discomfort with Unexpected Intimate Scene in Script

Fazal said that he felt trapped in the moment and stood firm in declining to participate in the scene.

Ali Fazal recently spoke candidly about a situation on a film set where he felt uneasy. According to his interview, Ali recounted a time when he was unexpectedly asked to perform an intimate scene without prior discussion or consent.

Ali said, “I remember there was an intimate scene between a man and a woman, the man being me in question, and it was randomly introduced. It was not in the script; it was not discussed. I come on set, and boom, everybody’s ready, like everybody’s been briefed and I’m standing there.” “I said, ‘I’m not comfortable with it.’ Now, for the first time, I think on a set, people weren’t expecting a guy to say that. Why is it assumed that I’m too ready? Why is it assumed that I should be okay,” he further questioned.

“The girl in question was convinced because of her character, and the brief that was given. I wasn’t given (the brief), and it was never discussed. I was uncomfortable with the kind of choreography that was,” the actor added. Ali stated that he declined to act in the scene. “I, for the first time, felt cornered because everybody was like ‘Tu toh launda hai yaar, isko kya problem ho rahi hai. (He’s a guy. He shouldn’t have a problem)’ Everybody’s looking at me. For the first time, I felt probably how women have felt for years and decades,” he shared how people reacted.

After his appearance in ‘Kandahar,’ Ali Fazal is gearing up for his upcoming project in Vishal Bhardwaj’s film titled ‘Khufiya.’ This neo-noir spy thriller, based on Amar Bhushan’s espionage novel ‘Escape to Nowhere,’ features Tabu in the leading role and also includes Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi in the cast. Fans can mark their calendars for October 5 when ‘Khufiya’ is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix India.

