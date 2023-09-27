Ali Zafar to make World Cup 2023 anthem titled “Maza Aaya”

Ali Zafar, at the request of his fans, has embarked on the creation of the World Cup anthem, and he has officially named the song “Maza Aaya.”

“OK guys! A good news regarding the World Cup anthem ! Flight mein aik “aamad” huee hai. Kaam start ho gaya hai. Anthem ka title aik dum se aaya MAZA AAYA!,” he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.

OK guys! A good news regarding the World Cup anthem ! Flight mein aik “aamad” huee hai.

Kaam start ho gaya hai. Anthem ka title aik dum se aaya…. “MAZA AAYA!” Work started with my dear friend, co arranger/producer @djalimustafa who also worked with me on “Ab Khel Jame Ga”.… https://t.co/38Q8eMDZmU pic.twitter.com/AOTfnSEVlW — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) September 26, 2023

Last Sunday, Zafar encouraged his supporters to contribute ideas for crafting a "masterpiece" for the cricket World Cup anthem. The "Jhoom" singer outlined three steps for anthem creation. "My idea is that I don't want any praise for myself. I want this time we should try something new in which you people shine. For the first time we will do an experiment that in a democratic way, we will make an anthem," he had said.