Alia Bhatt Celebrates Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s Birthday with Heartwarming Photo

Priyanka Chopra’s Mom Wishes “Gorgeous” Son-in-law Nick Jonas on His Birthday
Priyanka Chopra celebrated her husband Nick Jonas' 31st birthday on September 16th....
Alia Bhatt, an incredibly talented and dynamic actress, has consistently amazed both audiences and critics with her consecutive mesmerizing roles. Her Bollywood journey began in 2012 with “Student of the Year,” where she starred alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, marking her as a true gem in the industry.
While Alia’s acting prowess has undeniably set new standards in Bollywood, she also shines as a devoted mother to her child, Raha, and a steadfast friend to Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. On Akansha’s birthday, Alia shared a heartfelt message to celebrate their friendship.
The bond between Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has consistently resonated with many, setting a benchmark for best friendships. They’ve consistently demonstrated their unwavering companionship, and the two appear to be inseparable.
On Akansha’s birthday today, Alia Bhatt expressed her affection through an Instagram Story, posting a picture of the two and sharing a heartfelt message, “Till death do us part.. Happy birthday my life partner.”
\
At the same time, actresses Athiya Shetty and Vaani Kapoor extended their birthday wishes to Alia by posting a picture with her on their Instagram stories. Athiya wrote, “Happy birthday to my sunshine, @akansharanjankapoor. I love you.”
Vaani Kapoor also took to Instagram to share photos with the birthday girl and extended her wishes by stating, “Happy Birthday my special one @akansharanjankapoor !!!! For your birthday I wanted to give you something wonderful but then you already have me. Have the bestest my doll.”
The fan is wishing Akansha a happy birthday and saying that it is a special day for her and her fans, “Happy birthday special one” and other fans said, “Happy Birthday good wishes”, and “Happy birthday”.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay
updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.