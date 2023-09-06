Alia Bhatt Gives Thumbs Up To Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Jaane Jaan’ Trailer

Alia Bhatt praised Kareena Kapoor as she celebrated her Netflix debut in the film “Jaane Jaan.” After the streaming platform released the intriguing trailer for this mystery thriller, set to premiere on Kareena’s 41st birthday on September 21, Alia Bhatt shared it on her Instagram story and wrote, “First, what an excellent trailer, and second, what a cast! I mean… all my favorite actors in one film… uff, can’t handle it.”

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, this highly anticipated movie also features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat alongside Kareena Kapoor.

“Jaane Jaan” is an adaptation of the bestselling Japanese novel “The Devotion of Suspect X” by Keigo Higashino.

Regarding her debut on the OTT platform, Kareena expressed, “This is the first time audiences will see me in a thriller, playing something gritty like this.”

“I had to say yes to ‘Jaane Jaan’ the first time I heard of it. I’ve always told Sujoy that the film’s unique selling point is its cast, and I had a fantastic time working with Jaideep and Vijay,” concluded the star.

