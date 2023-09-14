Alia Bhatt shares her “day off” schedule during her NYC vacation

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are on vacation in New York with their daughter.

Alia shared a video from her day off, showing her relaxing in a pool.

Arjun Kapoor and fans reacted positively to her post.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor embarked on a trip to New York along with their daughter, Raha, a few days ago. The couple, taking a well-deserved hiatus from their professional commitments, is presently enjoying their time in the city. Recently, numerous photos of Ranbir and Alia posing with fans in New York emerged on social media. Alia Bhatt herself has now shared a video from her vacation, offering fans a glimpse into her day off.

On Thursday morning, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to post a video. The video features her in a red swimsuit, leisurely swimming and relaxing in a pool, likely at her New York hotel. The text overlaid on the video reads, “My schedule on my day off. That’s it. That’s my schedule.”

Alia is presently in a ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode, as indicated by her caption, which says, “DND (sleeping emoji).” Following Alia’s video post, Arjun Kapoor commented on her post, saying, “Need this sched and this hotel in my life.” Fans also chimed in with comments like “Water baby” and “The best idea.” You can view Alia’s post below.

Moreover, Alia Bhatt recently shared a selfie with a rainbow in the background. In the picture, taken from inside her car, she is all smiles as she gazes out the window at the cloudy skies and a rainbow.

Notably, Alia and Ranbir were spotted at the US Open Tennis Championships, where they happily posed for photos with fans. Hollywood celebrities like Madelyn Cline and Charlize Theron were also part of the event.

Alia is currently relishing the success of her romantic drama film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” and has made her Hollywood debut with “Heart Of Stone,” alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She is also reportedly set to appear in Vasan Bala’s prison break thriller.

