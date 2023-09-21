Alia Bhatt Wishes Birthday To Kareena Kapoor With Old Wedding Photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan is renowned in Bollywood for her dedication.

Alia Bhatt marked Kareena’s birthday by sharing a heartwarming throwback photo.

Kareena’s birthday is accompanied by the release of Netflix’s “Jaane Jaan.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a well-known figure in Bollywood, celebrated for her unwavering commitment and dedication to her film roles. She has portrayed iconic characters like Geet and Poo, which have become favorites of her fans over the years. Her movies continue to be a source of entertainment and enjoyment even long after their release. On her 43rd birthday, numerous Bollywood stars extended their warm wishes to her, including Alia Bhatt, who referred to her as the “ultimate queen.”

Alia Bhatt, marking the special occasion, shared a throwback photo from Kareena’s Mehendi ceremony on Instagram. The image captures both actresses in a side hug, radiating warmth and affection. Alia conveyed her birthday greetings with the message, “To the ultimate queen… Happy birthday bebo… love youuuuu.” This gesture showcases the deepening bond between Kareena and Alia.

Kareena Kapoor is eagerly anticipating the release of Netflix’s “Jaane Jaan” on her birthday, where she shares the screen with actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Fans can also look forward to seeing her in “The Crew,” her first onscreen collaboration with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is enjoying the success of her recent film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” co-starring Ranveer Singh. She recently made her Hollywood debut in “Heart of Stone” and received the Best Actress award at the 69th National Film Awards for her role in “Gangubai Kathiawadi.” Alia’s achievements are a testament to her hard work and talent.

